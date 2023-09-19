Hong Kong's June-August unemployment rate unchanged at 2.8per cent

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.8per cent in the June-to-August period, the government said on Tuesday.

"The ongoing recovery of inbound tourism and local consumption would continue to support the labour market in the coming months," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement.

The jobless rate for May-July had also stood at 2.8per cent.

