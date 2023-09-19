Logo
Hong Kong's June-August unemployment rate unchanged at 2.8per cent
Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at the Wan Chai Job Fair, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.8per cent in the June-to-August period, the government said on Tuesday.

"The ongoing recovery of inbound tourism and local consumption would continue to support the labour market in the coming months," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement.

The jobless rate for May-July had also stood at 2.8per cent.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

