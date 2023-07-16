For Hong Kong's youth, government-backed hostels offer a smidgen of housing hope

Mr Ho also pays rent of just HK$4,400 (S$758) per month, 27 per cent cheaper than a space in a sub-divided flat in the same neighbourhood. Such partitioned units often have no personal bathroom and are barely big enough for a bed.

The hostel programme, ramped up last year under pressure from Chinese President Xi Jinping, is aimed at tackling youth frustration with housing — a factor Beijing believes contributed to the anti-government pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019.

It's also aimed at nurturing what the government considers to be good responsible citizens and providing opportunities for self-development.

Applicants — who must be younger than 31, earn less than HK$25,000 a month and have less than HK$380,000 in assets — are chosen after interviews. They are also required to do 200 hours a year of community service or approved activities to keep their rooms.

For Mr Ho, gaining a room at the BeLIVING hostel has meant independence and saving on commuting time. It's the first to have been converted from a hotel under a new scheme and unlike the city's three other hostels, is conveniently located in the bustling commercial area of Causeway Bay.

"I now have more time in the salon to learn new skills and practise. That helps increase my chances of getting a promotion," he said.

HOME TRUTHS

Hong Kong has been the world's least affordable housing market for 13 consecutive years, according to research firm Demographia, and housing woes are widely blamed for most of the city's social problems.