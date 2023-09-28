Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Hou Angui appointed general manager of China Baowu Steel Group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hou Angui appointed general manager of China Baowu Steel Group

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Hou Angui was appointed as the general manager of China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steelmaker, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

This came after Hu Wangming, previously the general manager, was named as chairman and party chief of the group in June.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.