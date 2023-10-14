Logo
House lawmakers urge US airlines to quickly resume flights to Israel
FILE PHOTO: People walk next to a sign directing for Shelter after landing in Israel at the arrivals section of Ben Gurion International airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel October 11, 2023 REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
More than 30 U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to resume flights to Israel "as soon as possible."

The three U.S. carriers have all suspended flights to Israel citing security concerns.

The letter to the CEOs Friday led by Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz urged the carriers "to prioritize resuming flight operations" to Tel Aviv and said lawmakers "stand ready to assist you in any way necessary to get the job done."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

