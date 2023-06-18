How to bolster the connection to your sibling

NEW YORK — More than 80 per cent of Americans grow up with at least one sibling, and research suggests those relationships can offer benefits well into adulthood.

Therapists who focus on family relationships believe it is possible to bolster an adult sibling connection. Here are three strategies that can help.

GIVE EACH OTHER PERMISSION TO CHANGE. It’s important to be willing to see and embrace a sibling’s growth. “You have to allow people to evolve and not treat them as you have always treated them,” said Ms Nedra Glover Tawwab, a therapist based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To get a better sense of who your sibling is, Ms Whitney Goodman, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Miami, suggested periodically asking questions like: “What are you into now?” and “What is going on in your life that I don’t know about?”

BE MINDFUL OF HOW YOUR PARENTS AFFECT YOUR DYNAMIC. The therapists interviewed noted that no matter how loving parents may be, they can complicate sibling bonds.

Dr Geoffrey Greif, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, said it can help to ask: Have you fallen into a pattern of communication with your parents that is shaping how you feel about your sibling, even if that is not anyone’s intention?

To avoid that kind of interference, establish a ground rule: When you speak to your parents or spend time with them, you won’t talk about your siblings, particularly if the conversation takes the form of gossip.

You might also want to explore whether perceived parental favoritism is affecting your sibling relationship. Studies have shown it can be a roadblock to sibling closeness.

MAKE TIME TO ENJOY EACH OTHER’S COMPANY. Ms Goodman said siblings sometimes lose sight of the fact that their relationship requires attention and care.

“We often expect family relationships to thrive simply because someone is related to us, but it doesn’t work like that,” she said.

Siblings should find ways to have fun together, therapists say. “It’s really hard when all your interactions are about problems one of you is having,” or when you are arguing about who is going to take care of a parent’s needs, said Dr Laurie Kramer, a professor of applied psychology at Northeastern University.

“Find moments where you can really enjoy one another.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.