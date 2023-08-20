How climate change drives heatwaves and wildfires in Europe

BRUSSELS — Europe is once again battling scorching temperatures this summer, with wildfires blazing across the continent from the Mediterranean to Spain. Here's how climate change drives these events.

HOTTER, MORE FREQUENT HEATWAVES

Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent. This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed by the United Nations' (UN) global panel of climate scientists, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2°C since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events.

Every heatwave being experienced today has been hotter and more frequent due to climate change, said Dr Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London who co-leads the World Weather Attribution global research collaboration.

But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is an important factor.