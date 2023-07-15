How to help teens cut back on social media

NEW YORK — Both the United States surgeon general and the American Psychological Association have issued reports about the risks that social media may pose to adolescents’ mental health.

Survey results from Pew Research found that 95 per cent of teens said they had access to a smartphone; 35 per cent said they were using at least one of the top five social media platforms (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook) “almost constantly.”

For those looking to walk back their teens’ social media use, these strategies can help.

COME UP WITH BOUNDARIES TOGETHER. Dr Nina Vasan, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, and her colleagues, have collaborated on a social media safety plan that is under review for publication in an academic journal.

The plan emphasises the importance of making decisions on boundaries collaboratively.

Ask your child about what kinds of changes feel doable. For example, maybe your teen feels OK with paring down the number of platforms he or she uses.

Or perhaps your children are more open to the idea of establishing a maximum amount of time they’re allowed to spend every day on screens altogether.

Installing apps that allow parents to block certain websites and set time limits on devices can help you enforce these boundaries, according to the plan.

PROPOSE A SOCIAL MEDIA VACATION. Experts stress that social media is not inherently bad, but it’s a good idea to talk to kids about the potentially harmful effects.

If your child is showing signs of problematic social media use, you may consider instituting a complete break to recalibrate your child’s behavior.

For some teens, that might take a few weeks; for others, it might take months, Dr Vasan said.

You could also have your teen abstain from social media use one day a week, and see how that goes. Parents can take a break, too, and talk to their teens about how they are coping, Dr Vasan said.

Expect pushback, added Dr Vasan, who reiterated the importance of giving teens a sense of agency: “Tell them they need to cut down, but they can choose how they will cut down.”

PROTECT HEALTHY SLEEP HABITS. Research shows that teens who use smartphones around bedtime (or who have a device in the bedroom overnight, but do not use it) get less sleep and have poorer quality sleep than children with no access.

Dr Jean Twenge, a psychologist who has spent years warning about the effects of social media on teenagers’ mental health, recommends having a charging station where all family members — adults included — keep their phones overnight.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.