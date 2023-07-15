How to make a staycation feel like an actual break

NEW YORK — Yes, vacations are good for you, but balancing work schedules can be tricky — and jet-setting isn’t typically within the average family’s budget.

So consider a summer “staycation.” A few days at home “could bring more happiness than some far-flung adventure,” said Dr Jaime Kurtz, a psychology professor at James Madison University.

Here are a few tips to get that vacation feeling while taking time off at home.

BE DELIBERATE ABOUT YOUR MINDSET. Dr Cassie Mogilner Holmes, a marketing professor at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, has studied how people can get the benefits of a vacation from a typical weekend.

In a 2020 study, she and her colleagues split some workers into two groups: One was instructed to spend a weekend like any other; the other was asked to treat the weekend like a vacation.

“What we found is that those whom we had instructed to treat the weekend like a vacation were significantly happier” when they returned to work than those who treated it like a regular weekend, Dr Holmes said.

People in the vacation group didn’t make sweeping changes. Instead, it seemed to boil down to a shift in their mind-set.

FIGURE OUT WHAT YOU CRAVE FROM TRAVEL AND TRY TO RECREATE IT. Ms Sahara Rose De Vore said that much of her work as a travel coach involved helping people figure out what kinds of experiences they’re looking for.

She recommends asking a similar question before a staycation: What can I bring into my home that can help give me those feelings?

If you love to travel because it lets you explore new cultures, perhaps you spend a few days cooking recipes from other parts of the world.

LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR STAYCATION AND REMINISCE ABOUT IT AFTERWARD. Numerous studies have shown that anticipation can help reduce stress, and that people are often happier before a trip than they are during it.

So do what you can to heighten your anticipation. Strategies like writing down one thing you’re looking forward to the next day can help.

Dr Sonja Lyubomirsky, a psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside, cited the “peak end” rule, which suggests people tend to judge an experience based on its high point, as well as on how it ended.

She suggested jotting down a few thoughts about something you enjoyed or something new you learned, or simply looking at any photos to keep that post-vacation magic longer.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.