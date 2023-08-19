How to prevent 'phubbing' in a relationship

NEW YORK — If you’ve had a romantic partner, you’ve most likely had the irritating experience of realising that while you were blabbering on about something, they were focused on their phone.

As relationship offences go, “phubbing” — a portmanteau of “phone” and “snubbing” — is, on the surface, fairly benign.

Yet research shows it can be insidious. A recent study linked higher levels of phubbing to marital dissatisfaction. These strategies can help.

ESTABLISH CLEAR GROUND RULES. Couples should be aligned about how they define phubbing, and what they are willing to put up with, said Dr Anthony Chambers, a board certified couple and family psychologist and the chief academic officer at the Family Institute at Northwestern University.

But Dr Katherine Hertlein, a professor in the couple and family therapy program at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said she’s often surprised by how few couples have clear phone or technology rules in place.

She suggests a few starter questions to couples: What are the rules around when we talk to others? When is the phone present? When do we put it away?

IF YOU’RE UPSET ABOUT PHUBBING, TALK ABOUT IT. Obvious? Yes. But Dr Chambers often works with couples where phubbing behaviors have been left to simmer until they become a bigger issue.

One partner may feel like the other is spending time on the phone in lieu of helping with the kids or household tasks, or that they find work emails or the news more interesting than family time.

He has worked with many clients who admitted they had no idea how much distress their behaviors were causing until they were in a therapy session.

NARRATE WHAT YOU’RE DOING. A partner may be upset by phubbing because it’s simply bad manners. But in a romantic relationship, there can be added layers of hurt, particularly if one partner feels like he or she is having to compete for the other’s attention, Dr Hertlein said.

For that reason, it may help to narrate what you’re doing when you’re using your phone in front of your partner. If you’re replying to a work email, let your partner know. Communication is the key to getting past phubbing, Dr Chambers emphasised.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of letting your partner know how you feel,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.