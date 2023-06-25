How to stay calm during a bumpy flight

NEW YORK — Even seasoned travelers can get anxious about airplane turbulence, which is usually caused by large changes in airflow in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. Here are ways to help calm your nerves.

PUT THINGS IN PERSPECTIVE. Turbulence is not usually a cause for concern. It’s far more common to encounter low to moderate turbulence than the severe kind.

“While pilots can ease most turbulence, it is still unavoidable or unexpected for some flights, but planes are designed to safely withstand the impacts,” the Air Line Pilots Association, a prominent pilots’ union, said.

SKIP THE ALCOHOL. It might be tempting to reach for an alcoholic beverage in the hopes of calming your nerves, but too much alcohol is dehydrating and can produce feelings of nausea.

“Staying hydrated, perhaps skipping the coffee or wine on the plane, can help create a sense of calm,” said Dr Uma Naidoo, the director of nutritional and metabolic psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

TRY DEEP BREATHING. If turbulence makes your heart race, taking steps to control your breathing can help soothe your body, Dr Naidoo said.

One example is 4-4-8 breathing: Take a breath in for four counts, hold your breath for four counts and then exhale for eight counts. Repeat.

BUCKLE UP. Strong turbulence can sometimes appear without warning. The Federal Aviation Administration advises passengers to wear their seatbelt at all times, not just when the seatbelt light is on, to reduce the possibility of injuries during unexpected turbulence.

“If you are seated with your seatbelt fastened, there is no reason to fear turbulence,” said Ms Kristie Koerbel, who has worked as a flight attendant for 21 years.

PLAN AHEAD. Where you sit can make a difference. Passengers in window seats are less likely to be struck by any projectile objects, suitcases falling out of overhead bins or ceiling tiles coming down.

In addition, seats near the front and next to the wing will typically be less bumpy compared with those in the back of the aircraft.

Also, think about what calms you in general — doodling in a sketchbook, listening to music or working a crossword puzzle — and try to do some of those activities on the flight.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.