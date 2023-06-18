How to stop work anxiety from sabotaging your vacation

NEW YORK — For those who are fortunate enough to receive paid time off at work, using those precious days can also create anxiety about re-entry.

In a 2022 survey, the career website Monster found that 87 per cent of over 1,000 American workers across industries experienced post-vacation stress and anxiety, and that 72 per cent of workers refrained from taking vacation at all to avoid that stress.

If you’re able to get vacation time, you can take steps to minimise stress and reap its many benefits.

CREATE AN “OFFRAMP.” More than half of the respondents to Monster’s survey reported having to work overtime in order to catch up when they returned from paid time off.

One way to help minimise the stress on your first day back is to carve out time for it before you leave, creating an “offramp” for yourself, said Mr Simone Stolzoff, author of “The Good Enough Job.”

“Offramping is basically time you spend, while you’re still on the clock, to prepare for what you might do when you’re back on the clock,” he said.

USE TECHNOLOGY TO YOUR ADVANTAGE. If your workplace uses additional communication platforms, like Slack or Microsoft Teams, set detailed away messages.

You may even want to delete work apps from your phone or, at least, turn their notifications off. Making it clear in your away messages that you will be completely detached enables you to truly unplug.

ALLOW YOURSELF LIMITED CHECK-INS. As counterintuitive as it sounds, if the emails at the other end of a vacation are keeping you up at night, you can schedule time during vacation to just clean out your inbox.

BE INTENTIONAL ABOUT DOING NON-WORK ACTIVITIES. You may need to make a plan for what you will do with your free time so that you are not tempted to check in or think about work.

You can schedule activities during your vacation that require focus: Sign up for a class, volunteer with an organisation or visit a museum, whatever feels fulfilling and distracts you from your screens.

PLAN A FUN DAY FOR WHEN YOU GET BACK. If you’re able to space out your return home and your back-to-office day, put something on your calendar that you can look forward to for that time in between, such as a get-together with friends or a movie night.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.