How to take the best mobile phone photos

NEW YORK — A mobile phone allows travellers to have a camera always at the ready. Here are tips on when and what to shoot, and how to better frame what you see.

IMAGINE YOUR PHOTOS AS AN ALBUM. Try to capture a wide variety of images. While it is important to focus on classic landscape shots and portraits, also search for photographs with arresting colors and shapes.

FIND YOUR HORIZON. Steven Spielberg ended his autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” with a meeting with the legendary director John Ford.

Mr Ford’s main piece of advice? Place the horizon toward the top or bottom of the picture because the middle is “boring.” This idea divides the frame into thirds, horizontally and vertically.

On most mobile phones, you can set up a three-by-three grid for the screen in the camera settings.

LAYER YOUR PICTURE WITH DETAILS. Good landscape shots draw the eye across the frame, and for that you need to search for points of interest in the foreground, middle ground and distance.

Find a vantage point that lets you see the different layers of a scene.

FOR PORTRAITS, FIND THE RIGHT BACKDROP. Look for a clean background — a natural canvas with relatively solid coloring or shape, like a wall, open sky or foliage.

WORK THE FRAME. It’s helpful to have a portrait shopping list: Headshot, half-body and full body frames, as well as horizontal and vertical ones. Having these frames in mind help you choose the best shot.

EDIT YOUR PHOTOGRAPHS MORE THAN ONCE. Take your time and go through all the photographs you have taken, scrolling through the images at least twice.

GO EASY ON POST-PRODUCTION. Phone cameras, like regular cameras, aren’t always able to read the light correctly. Often one needs to adjust a photograph’s exposure, shadows or color temperature.

In general, spend as little time as possible working on a picture, and focus on balancing tone and lighting in your images so they feel cohesive.

