HSBC cuts China's GDP forecast to 5.3per cent on weak property, business outlook
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies in front of HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
HSBC on Tuesday lowered China's economic growth forecast for this year, citing drag from the property sector, and tempered business and household confidence.

The global bank now forecasts China's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 5.3per cent in 2023, from 6.3per cent expected earlier.

Last week, brokerages including J.P. Morgan and BofA Global Research lowered the country's growth outlook after the country's May industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

