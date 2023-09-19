Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

HSBC hires eight former Credit Suisse bankers to global equities unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

HSBC hires eight former Credit Suisse bankers to global equities unit

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC building in Canary Wharf in London October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC building in Canary Wharf in London October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : HSBC has hired eight former Credit Suisse traders and sales personnel to its global equities business, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday, as it seeks to expand its capabilities and better compete with Wall Street rivals.

The appointments have been made to the bank's high touch and portfolio trading desks, across several locations including London, New York, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

The eight former Credit Suisse staff hired are Simon Farquharson, Andrew Rush, Simon Ansell, Parin Sanghavi, Joseph Barreto, Matt Flanagan, Alex Martin and Tiffany Chiu. A ninth hire, Steve Jobber, was formerly at Davidson Kempner.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.