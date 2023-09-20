Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

HSBC to make US$1 billion in funding available to climate-tech startups
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

HSBC to make US$1 billion in funding available to climate-tech startups

FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:HSBC Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to allocate US$1 billion in financing to support emerging climate-tech companies around the world, in a push to help reduce carbon emissions.

The financing is expected to support start-ups in EV charging, battery storage, sustainable food and agriculture and carbon removal technologies, HSBC said.

"Access to finance is critical for early-stage climate tech companies to create and scale real-world solutions," said Barry O'Byrne, CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC.

London-based HSBC would also invest US$100 million in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a separate platform that funds and invests in firms using emerging technologies to transition to cleaner sources of energy.

The funding announcement follows the lender's recent launch of HSBC Innovation Banking, a new unit focusing on banking services to start-ups, investors and wider tech community.

HSBC also launched a new climate-tech venture capital strategy, which aims to invest in early-stage companies dedicated to achieve a net-zero transition.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shilpi Majumdar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.