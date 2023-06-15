Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

HSBC, StanChart face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

HSBC, StanChart face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT

HSBC, StanChart face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT
FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. Picture taken November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
HSBC, StanChart face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies in front of HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HSBC, StanChart face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:HSBC and Standard Chartered are among lenders facing pressure from Hong Kong's banking regulator to take on crypto exchanges as clients, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The UK-based lenders and the Bank of China were questioned by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) last month on why crypto exchanges were not being accepted as clients, according to the report.

HSBC, Standard Chartered and the HKMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

The HKMA, in a letter to lenders on April 27, said diligence on potential customers should not "create undue burden", especially "for those setting up an office in Hong Kong," the FT report said.

Hong Kong's urge for banks to accept crypto clients comes at a time when countries such as the U.S. are doubling down on crypto exchanges, with the U.S. affiliate of Binance halting dollar deposits last week after the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a court to freeze its assets.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.