Huawei's Meng Wanzhou sells Hong Kong duplex for US$3.8 million

HONG KONG : Huawei Technologies finance chief Meng Wanzhou sold a duplex flat in Hong Kong last month for HKUS$29.99 million (US$3.83 million), netting more than HKUS$11 million on its purchase price, official records showed.

Meng, who is also the daughter of the Chinese technology firm's founder, bought the duplex on the 41st and 42nd floors of a mass-market residential development in 2013 for HKUS$18.7 million, according to records from the Land Registry.

The 1,408 net square foot home, which includes a terrace, is in an area popular with mainland Chinese due to its proximity to the city's Kowloon high-speed railway station that connects to the mainland.

Meng used to live in Hong Kong before her detention in Canada in 2018 and travelled frequently between the financial city and the southern Chinese hub of Shenzhen, where Huawei is based.

She was freed in 2021 after nearly three years in detention over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.

It is, however, unclear whether she had lived in the duplex she sold.

(US$1 = 7.8229 Hong Kong dollars)

