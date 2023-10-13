Logo
Hundreds of entertainers sign letter in support of Israel
FILE PHOTO: Actor Gal Gadot arrives for the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2023 Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld attend the final match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Rendez-vous with... - Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Michael Douglas speaks. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
LOS ANGELES : Over 700 people from the entertainment industry, including actors Gal Gadot, Michael Douglas and Jerry Seinfeld, signed an open letter in support of Israel in its conflict with Hamas, the Creative Community for Peace said on Thursday.

CCFP, a non-profit entertainment industry organization, said the letter was the first of its kind and "a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas' terrorism."

"This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas' actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone," the letter said.

Hamas began its attack on Israeli towns on Saturday and Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300. Most were civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party. Scores of other people are being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 1,400 Palestinians, Gaza authorities said.

Gadot, the Israeli actor who shot to fame playing Wonder Woman, said she hoped the world remains steadfast in its support of the Israeli people.

“My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’ terrorism and brutality," she said in the press release for the open letter.

Other notable names that signed the letter included actors Liev Schreiber, Chris Pine, Amy Schumer, Jamie Lee Curtis, writer and producer Ryan Murphy and director Antoine Fuqua.

The letter also urges people to remember "the horrific images that came out of Israel."

Haim Saban, the producer and businessman behind the Power Rangers, said, "we in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel’s destruction."

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Howard Goller)

