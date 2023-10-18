Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast, West Bank protests erupt

In one sign of this, Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, cancelled a summit his country was to host in Amman with Mr Biden and the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders.

In another, Palestinian security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah who were throwing rocks and chanting against Abbas as popular anger boiled.

The blast drew condemnation across the Arab world, and protests were staged at Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan and near the US embassy in Lebanon, where security forces fired tear gas toward demonstrators.

Television footage showed protests in Yemen's southwestern city of Taz, as well as in the Moroccan capital Rabat and Iraq's capital, Baghdad.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group denounced what it said was Israel's deadly attack on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza, which is run by the Anglican church, and called for "a day of unprecedented anger" against Israel and Biden's visit.

CLAIMS AND COUNTERCLAIMS

There were competing claims and denials from Israeli and Palestinian officials over who was responsible.

The health minister in the Hamas-run government of Gaza, Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of a massacre. A Gaza civil defence chief said 300 people were killed and a health ministry official said 500 were killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minced no words in blaming Palestinian militants for the explosion.

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)," he said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. "Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children."

The IDF blamed a Palestinian militant group called Palestine Islamic Jihad which, like Hamas, is viewed by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization.

"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.

"The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," he said.

Daoud Shehab, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, told Reuters: "This is a lie and fabrication, it is completely incorrect. The occupation is trying to cover for the horrifying crime and massacre they committed against civilians."

During the last Israeli-Hamas conflict in 2021, Israel said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,360 rockets from Gaza of which around 680 fell short of Israel and into the Gaza Strip.

Clashes with Palestinian security forces broke out in a number of other cities in the West Bank, which is ruled by Abbas' Palestinian Authority, late on Tuesday, witnesses said.

After Hamas officials initially blamed Tuesday's hospital blast on an Israeli air strike, Arab countries, Iran and Turkey swiftly condemned it. The Palestinian prime minister called it "a horrific crime, genocide" and said countries backing Israel also bore responsibility. REUTERS