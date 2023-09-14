Logo
Hundreds of shops gutted in market fire in Bangladesh
Firefighters work after a fire broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market in, Dhaka, Bangladesh September 14, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. Arshadul Hoque Rocky/via REUTERS
A person stands next to a burning building after a fire broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market, in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 14, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. Arshadul Hoque Rocky/via REUTERS
People look on after a fire broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market in, Dhaka, Bangladesh September 14, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. Arshadul Hoque Rocky/via REUTERS
Firefighters and people work to douse a fire that broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market in, Dhaka, Bangladesh September 14, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. Arshadul Hoque Rocky/via REUTERS
Smoke rises after a massive fire broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
DHAKA : A huge fire gutted several hundreds shops at a market in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, but there were no casualties as the blaze swept through the area in the early hours of Thursday, before stores opened.

It took six hours for military forces and firefighters to contain the blaze, which spread quickly in the Mohammadpur market due to the large amount of flammable items such as cooking oil and plastics, officials said.

Fire service official Shahjahan Sikder said there were no casualties in the fire, which was likely caused by an electric short circuit.

"My family was dependent on this shop, what to do now? All burnt to ashes," a shopowner told local media.

Fires are common in densely populated Dhaka, which has seen a building boom in recent years, often without proper safety measures. Fires and explosions often occur due to faulty gas cylinders, air conditioners and bad electrical wiring.

In April, a fire in a shopping complex in Dhaka injured several firefighters and burned down some 5,000 stores.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Miral Fahmy)

