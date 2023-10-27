Logo
Hungary can't keep EU hostage over Ukraine aid, Luxembourg PM says
FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
Hungary shouldn't frustrate the EU's decision-making over new financial assistance to Ukraine in a bid to unblock its own frozen EU funds, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday.

"You can't say: if you want money for Ukraine, we want money for us. We shouldn't be the hostage of Mr Orban and I'm convinced we will find a positive solution," Bettel said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

