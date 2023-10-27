Hunt for 'armed and dangerous' US gunman who killed 18

LEWISTON — An urgent police dragnet entered its second day late Thursday (Oct 26) for a man accused of gunning down 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the US state of Maine, as President Joe Biden mourned "yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting."

Dozens of law enforcement agents surrounded the family home of 40-year-old suspect Robert Card, but by mid-evening agents left the property in Bowdoin, near Lewiston, to hunt for him elsewhere.

A wide area around Lewiston remained locked down more than 24 hours after Mr Card allegedly went on a rampage, culminating in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America. Thirteen people were also wounded.

Authorities erected roadblocks, ordered schools and businesses closed, and told residents to stay indoors.

Governor Janet Mills said the suspect was "considered armed and dangerous, and police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances."

Mr Card was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Just-in-Time bowling alley on Wednesday.

In early evening, law enforcement agents surrounded the Card family home in Bowdoin, bringing in armored vehicles, and sending up drones and a helicopter.

State police warned "please come outside" and "we don't want anyone to get hurt" over a loudspeaker near the home, but later said the warnings were routine and not confirmation that Card was inside.

One longtime neighbor, Mr Dave Letarte, said news of the shooting "floored me."

"I would have never expected that from him," he told AFP of Card.

Mr Joseph Walker, a manager at the Schemengees Bar & Grille, was among those killed the night before, his father Mr Leroy Walker told NBC News.

Mr Walker said his family was "suffering and dying in a nightmare we don't understand.

"We were up all night. We didn't know where to go, who to turn to," he said.

TERROR AT THE BOWLING ALLEY

News outlets broadcast footage of people fleeing in terror from the bowling alley after the shooting started Wednesday evening.

One survivor told television reporters that he was 5 metres from the gunman when he opened fire. He thought at first it was a balloon popping.