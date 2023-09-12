Logo
Hydraulics fault blamed for Russian plane emergency landing in Novosibirsk
A view shows Russia's Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk after an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russia, in this still image from video published September 12, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows an Airbus A320 of Russia's Ural Airlines passenger plane, which made an emergency landing in a field while flying from Sochi to Omsk, near the settlement of Kamenka in the Novosibirsk region, Russia, September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
:A plane belonging to Russia's Ural Airlines with 167 people aboard and flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in western Siberia's Novosibirsk region, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

At a press conference, a Ural Airlines' director said that a hydraulics fault had been to blame.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Alison Williams)

