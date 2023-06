SEOUL : South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to invest about 109.4 trillion won (US$85.41 billion) in the period through to 2032, the company said on Tuesday, including around 35.8 trillion won allocated for electric vehicles (EVs).

(US$1 = 1,280.8200 won)

