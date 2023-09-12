Hyundai Motor, South Korea union reach tentative wage deal -union official
SEOUL : Hyundai Motor Co reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union, the union official said on Tuesday, potentially avoiding a strike and production losses at its biggest manufacturing base.
Since annual wage talks kicked off in June, the union had insisted a minimum basic monthly pay increase, a performance bonus as well as an increase to the retirement age to 64 from 60.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Read more of the latest in