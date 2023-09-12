Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Hyundai Motor, South Korea union reach tentative wage deal -union official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor, South Korea union reach tentative wage deal -union official

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Hyundai Motor Co reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union, the union official said on Tuesday, potentially avoiding a strike and production losses at its biggest manufacturing base.

Since annual wage talks kicked off in June, the union had insisted a minimum basic monthly pay increase, a performance bonus as well as an increase to the retirement age to 64 from 60.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.