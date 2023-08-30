Logo
Hyundai Motor union says will restart talks with management
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Published August 30, 2023
Updated August 30, 2023
SEOUL : Hyundai Motor's unionised workers will resume labour talks with the company's management after negotiations had stalled earlier this month, the union said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the 44,000-strong union won permission to go on a strike from a government organisation that handles labour disputes, raising the probability of the company's first wage-related industrial action in five years.

Union members unanimously voted to restart negotiations after a company request, the union said in a statement, adding that talks will resume on Thursday.

However, the union said unionised workers would skip extra shifts from Sept. 4, while negotiations were underway.

In a fast-ageing society, South Korean labour unions including one at Hyundai, the country's top automaker, are battling company managements to press an unusual demand: raise the age of retirement to give workers a few more wage-earning years to make up for slim pensions.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

