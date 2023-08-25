Logo
Hyundai Motor's S Korean union votes to strike over wage demand -union
FILE PHOTO: Hyundai logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Published August 25, 2023
Updated August 25, 2023
SEOUL : Hyundai Motor Co's unionised workers in South Korea voted to strike after two months of talks with the company over wage increase and extension of the retirement age, Hyundai Motor's union said on Friday.

The union, one of the biggest in the country with about 44,000 members, said 91.76per cent of voting union members at the automaker authorised the union to call a strike.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Toby Chopra)

