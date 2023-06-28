I won't be contesting in the state polls: Mahathir

SEPANG — Former Malaysian prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday (June 28) that he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections.

However, he said that he will be supporting political parties that are aligned with “Proklamasi Orang Melayu”, which he describes as a group of Malay volunteers concerned about the future of their race.

“No, I won’t be contesting,” he told reporters after being asked whether he will be in the running as one of the candidates in the upcoming state polls.

“But, I will support those who have the same objective as the Malay proclamation which is to champion the Malays,” he added.

The six states that will hold state elections soon are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Apart from Terengganu, the Kedah and Penang assemblies are also dissolved officially today while the assemblies of Kelantan and Selangor were dissolved on June 22 and 23 respectively. MALAY MAIL