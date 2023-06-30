Logo
IAEA chief to visit Fukushima nuclear power plant next week, Japan says
FILE PHOTO: Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published June 30, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Japan during July 4-7 to see the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Japan plans to release the water from Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima plant, which was destroyed during the 2011 nuclear disaster, into the sea this summer, raising concerns in neighbouring countries.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

