IAEA panel will visit Fukushima nuclear plant later this month, Japan says

TOKYO : Japan on Friday said a task force from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the Fukushima nuclear power plant later this month for the first time since it started releasing the plant's treated radioactive water in August.

The Oct. 24-27 visit will include experts from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, South Korea, Marshall Islands, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and Vietnam, the Japanese industry ministry said.

Japan's release of water from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean prompted China to ban all seafood imports from Japan. Russia has recently joined China in saying that Japan was not transparent enough about the safety of the water, a view that Japan and the U.S. have said is groundless.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Christina Fincher)