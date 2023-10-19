Logo
IAEA should play constructive role to monitor Fukushima water discharge, says China
Paul McGinnity, research scientist of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) observes a fishing boat unloading the catch of the day for a morning auction at Hisanohama Port Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 in Iwaki, northeastern Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
BEIJING : China believes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should play a constructive role and shoulder responsibility to monitor Japan's water discharge from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, made the remarks when asked why China is participating in an IAEA-led survey in Japan analysing fish landed in Fukushima prefecture following the discahrge.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

