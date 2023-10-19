IAEA should play constructive role to monitor Fukushima water discharge, says China

BEIJING : China believes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should play a constructive role and shoulder responsibility to monitor Japan's water discharge from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, made the remarks when asked why China is participating in an IAEA-led survey in Japan analysing fish landed in Fukushima prefecture following the discahrge.

