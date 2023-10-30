ICC prosecutor at Rafah border crossing says hopes to visit Gaza, Israel

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on Sunday visited the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and posted a video on X social media, saying he hopes to visit the Gaza strip and Israel while he is in the region.

He added that relief supplies to civilians must not be held up in any way.

"There should not be any impediments to humanitarian relief supplies going to children, women and men, civilians, they are innocent," Khan said.

He added that civilians have rights under international humanitarian law and they "give rise to even criminal responsibility when these rights are curtailed under the Rome Statute" which founded the ICC.

The court has been investigating in the occupied Palestinian territories since 2021, looking into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity there.

Khan has previously said that the ICC has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during both the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and in the territory of Gaza.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)