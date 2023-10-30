Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

ICC prosecutor at Rafah border crossing says hopes to visit Gaza, Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

ICC prosecutor at Rafah border crossing says hopes to visit Gaza, Israel

View of the Rafah border area from the Egyptian side, as aid groups await a decision for it to open, to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

View of the Rafah border area from the Egyptian side, as aid groups await a decision for it to open, to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on Sunday visited the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and posted a video on X social media, saying he hopes to visit the Gaza strip and Israel while he is in the region.

He added that relief supplies to civilians must not be held up in any way.

"There should not be any impediments to humanitarian relief supplies going to children, women and men, civilians, they are innocent," Khan said.

He added that civilians have rights under international humanitarian law and they "give rise to even criminal responsibility when these rights are curtailed under the Rome Statute" which founded the ICC.

The court has been investigating in the occupied Palestinian territories since 2021, looking into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity there.

Khan has previously said that the ICC has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during both the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and in the territory of Gaza.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.