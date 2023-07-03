Idemitsu restarts 190,000-bpd Chiba CDU after maintenance

TOKYO : Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co has restarted the 190,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, near Tokyo on June 26 after scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The company shut the unit on April 28.

The Keihin refinery of Toa Oil, an Idemitsu unit, restarted on June 4 after finishing its maintenance, including the 70,000 bpd sole CDU, the Idemitsu spokesperson said.

Toa Oil had shut down the unit in late January and was expected to resume operation in early April, but the restart was delayed as the refinery needed to conduct some additional works, the spokesperson said.

Idemitsu also restarted the 155,000 bpd No.3 CDU at its Yokkaichi refinery, central Japan, by mid-June after shutting it on May 18 for turnaround, according to the RIM Intelligence, an industry report.

The Idemitsu spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the report, saying the company does not disclose any information about minor maintenance.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)