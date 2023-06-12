'I'm hungry,' Colombia child tells rescuers after 40 days in jungle

BOGOTA (Colombia) — Colombian television broadcast emotional images on Sunday (June 11) of the moment when four children who survived in the jungle for 40 days after a plane crash met their rescuers.

The images, taken on a mobile phone, show the four weary children, the smallest in the arms of one of the rescuers.

The Huitoto Indigenous children — ages 13, nine, five and one — were found alive on Friday by rescuers, having wandered alone in the Amazon rainforest since the crash of a small Cessna 206 plane in which they were travelling with their mother, the pilot and another adult.

All three adults died in the accident.

In the video released on Sunday, the children seemed to be emaciated from their time spent in the wilderness. Their rescuers — indigenous members of the search group — are seen singing, smoking tobacco — a plant considered sacred among many jungle residents — and celebrating.