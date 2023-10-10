Logo
IMAX's buyout proposal of China unit falls through
FILE PHOTO: People wait for movie screening at an IMAX theatre inside the Wanda Plaza in Xinxiang, Henan province, China March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stella Qiu/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
IMAX China said on Tuesday that its shareholders have rejected a proposal of its U.S.-based parent to buy the remaining stake in the Hong Kong-listed company for about US$124 million.

IMAX, which currently owns 71.6per cent of its Chinese subsidiary, had offered to buy IMAX China at HKUS$10 (US$1.28) per share in July, a 49per cent premium to the 30-day average closing price at the time.

The remaining 28.4per cent stake of IMAX China was valued at aboutUS$98.7 million, as of the company's last closing price.

The proposed purchase did not go through as less than 75per cent of the voting rights of shareholders were cast to approve the scheme and more than 10per cent of the votes were cast against the resolution for the scheme's approval.

The listing of IMAX China's shares will not be withdrawn, the company said in a statement.

IMAX had sought to take full control of its China unit to improve the company's operational flexibility and apply its technology in the Chinese market.

(US$1 = 7.8197 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Shailesh Kuber)

