The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a US$3 billion, nine-month bailout programme for Pakistan on Wednesday, the IMF said.

Pakistan and the Fund had reached a staff level agreement late last month, securing much-needed funding for the cash-strapped country.

