IMF loan helps Pakistan unlock another US$5.6 billion in funding- Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
Pakistan is set to draw in US$5.6 billion in additional financing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The new funding will include US$3.7 billion of commitments from bilateral partners including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Nathan Porter, the IMF's mission chief for Pakistan, Bloomberg News reported.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's central bank received US$1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund as the first tranche of a US$3 billion bailout to stabilise the economy.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

