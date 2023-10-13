Logo
IMF: Sri Lanka can discuss proposals from private creditors including GDP-linked bonds
FILE PHOTO: Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund, reacts during a news conference at the Sri Lanka's Central Bank premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
MARRAKECH, Morocco : Sri Lanka's authorities can negotiate any proposals private creditors make, such as issuing GDP-linked bonds, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, made the comment at a news conference, when asked by a reporter whether issuing GDP-linked bonds was an idea the IMF would allow.

"We don't get involved in debt restructuring efforts between creditors and debtors," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Christina Fincher)

