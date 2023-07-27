Logo
India asking for renegotiation of FTAs with Japan, S Korea -trade minister
FILE PHOTO: India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal takes part at the panel discussion "Trade: Now what?" during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Published July 27, 2023
Updated July 27, 2023
NEW DELHI : India has asked Japan and South Korea to renegotiate their free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the South Asian nation to make it "more balanced and equitable", India's trade minister said on Thursday, amid a widening trade gap with the countries.

“Japan and Korea - we opened our markets for them. They have not allowed our exports to their country... What it was 10 years ago, it is the same today with Japan," Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event in New Delhi.

Japan's exports to India have, meanwhile, grown 200per cent, he added.

Goyal also termed India's free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "ill-conceived" and "unfair" to the Indian industry.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

