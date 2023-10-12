India condemns Hamas 'terrorist attack', reiterates backing for independent Palestine
NEW DELHI : India views the strike by Hamas militants on Israel as a "terrorist attack", a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
"There is a global responsibility to respond to terrorism in all its forms," Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a briefing while noting: "India has always advocated for an independent Palestine."
(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; writing by Blassy Boben; editing by Jason Neely)
