India, Japan launch US$600 million fund for low carbon emission projects
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean panels at a solar park in Modhera, India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria/File Photo

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
NEW DELHI : India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) launched on Wednesday a US$600-million fund to invest in sustainability projects.

JBIC will contribute 51per cent of that figure, and India the rest, the Indian government said in a statement.

The India-Japan Fund will target investment in sustainable projects in areas such as renewable energy, e-mobility and waste management, the NIIF, launched in 2015 as India's first state-backed fund, said in a statement.

It will also look to boost collaboration between Indian and Japanese firms amid an "unstable world situation and problems such as a severed supply chain," said Hayashi Nobumitsu, the governor of the Japanese bank.

"Japanese companies are increasingly interested in entering the Indian market as a relocation destination for a production base or an investment destination," he added.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Clarence Fernandez)

