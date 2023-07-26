Logo
India open to Chinese investment, deputy IT minister says - FT
Indian Deputy Minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, India, May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File photo

Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
India is open to Chinese investment despite border clashes between the two countries, the Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Financial Times in a report published on Wednesday.

"We are open to doing business with any company anywhere as long as they are investing and conducting their business lawfully and are in compliance with the Indian laws," Chandrasekhar told the FT, adding that India was "open to all investment, including Chinese".

New Delhi ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses after a 2020 border clash between the two countries, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. India has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamanhn)

