World

India PM Modi says G20 leaders' declaration adopted
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden with other leaders listen during the first session of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of the venue for the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A general view of the venue for the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS
A girl watches as a monkey climbs a road sign on a street, on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 9, 2023
NEW DELHI :The G20 has adopted a consensus declaration on issues facing the bloc, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday during a summit, signalling that negotiators had resolved deep differences over the wording on the war in Ukraine.

He gave no details on the compromise wording.

"On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration," Modi told the G20 leaders in New Delhi.

Earlier Modi inaugurated the two-day meeting by calling on members to end a "global trust deficit" and announced that the bloc was granting permanent membership to the African Union in an effort to make it more representative.

"Today, as the president of G20, India calls upon the entire world to first convert this global trust deficit into one trust and one confidence," he said. "It is time for all of us to move together."

The group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders' Declaration, while others are demanding a focus on broader economic issues.

The wording could be similar to language in the declaration issued in Indonesia at the 2022 summit, which noted that while most nations condemned Russia for the invasion, there were also divergent views.

An earlier 38-page draft of the final statement reviewed by Reuters left the "geopolitical situation" paragraph blank, while there was agreement on 75 other paragraphs covering issues ranging from global debt and cryptocurrencies to climate change.

(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar, Katya Golubkova, Krishn Kaushik and Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

