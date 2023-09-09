India PM Modi says G20 leaders' declaration adopted

NEW DELHI :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the G20 had reached a consensus on a leaders' declaration and announced its adoption during the first day of its annual summit.

"On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi told the bloc leaders in New Delhi, before clapping the table for a few seconds in celebration.

"I announce the adoption of this declaration," Modi said, flanked by India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The announcement came after delegates from the world's most powerful countries reached a compromise on language to describe the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported earlier.

The group was deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders' Declaration to be issued at the end of the summit, while others demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

There were no immediate details on the language that was agreed to describe the war.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)