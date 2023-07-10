Logo
India raised questions over Foxconn-Vedanta chip incentive plan -source
FILE PHOTO-The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/file photo

FILE PHOTO-The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/file photo

Published July 10, 2023
BENGALURU : Taiwan's Foxconn pulled out of a semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta after India's government raised questions over its application for an incentive scheme for chip production, a source familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn and Vedanta did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

