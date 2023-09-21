Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader killing in Canada -White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader killing in Canada -White House

A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The White House is "deeply concerned" about allegations that Indian agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada and encourages India to cooperate in any investigation, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi's agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June.

"We are deeply concerned" Kirby said of the allegations.

He added, "We encourage India to fully cooperate."

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has categorically rejected Canada's suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler and Timothy Gardner)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.