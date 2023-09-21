India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader killing in Canada -White House

:The White House is "deeply concerned" about allegations that Indian agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada and encourages India to cooperate in any investigation, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi's agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June.

"We are deeply concerned" Kirby said of the allegations.

He added, "We encourage India to fully cooperate."

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has categorically rejected Canada's suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler and Timothy Gardner)