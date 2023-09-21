Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens - BLS International website
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens - BLS International website

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa consultancy service provider BLS International said on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday that it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has categorically rejected Canada's suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

BLS International said that the notice from the Indian mission cited "operational reasons" for suspension of visa services "till further notice".

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.