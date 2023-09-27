Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Indian miner NMDC's China exports hindered by logistics -source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indian miner NMDC's China exports hindered by logistics -source

FILE PHOTO: A worker levels the iron ore in a freight train at a railway station at Chitradurga in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A worker levels the iron ore in a freight train at a railway station at Chitradurga in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : India's NMDC is unable to export low-grade iron ore to China, the country's biggest iron ore customer, due to logistics issues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The miner did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

"There is a severe shortage of rakes to move the ore anywhere in the country which is affecting exports," the source said, declining to be identified as details of the challenges are not public.

China imports around 80per cent of India's overall shipments.

Indian producers of low-grade ores largely depend on foreign markets because most major domestic steel producers use high-grade iron ores.

Separately, NMDC is also on track to receive forest clearances for diamond mining in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the source said.

The mine produces around 10 carats of diamond per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed, according to details provided by the company's website.

Meanwhile, the company's joint venture with Australia's Hancock Prospecting Pty was yet to start lithium production, the source said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.