India's Megha Engineering gets US$648 million contract in Mongolia
Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based engineering firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said on Friday it has secured a US$648 million contract in Mongolia.

"The company received a Letter of Agreement (LOA) for constructing a crude oil refinery plant valued at US$648 million from Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC," a company statement said.

Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

