India's PM Modi reviews trade ties in meeting with Saudi crown prince
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive to attend a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is welcomed by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
NEW DELHI : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday and the two leaders reviewed trade ties and expressed confidence in improving commercial links between the two nations.

"The scope for cooperation in grid connectivity, renewable energy, food security, semiconductors, supply chains is immense," Modi said in post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

