India's PM Modi reviews trade ties in meeting with Saudi crown prince

NEW DELHI : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday and the two leaders reviewed trade ties and expressed confidence in improving commercial links between the two nations.

"The scope for cooperation in grid connectivity, renewable energy, food security, semiconductors, supply chains is immense," Modi said in post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)